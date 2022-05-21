Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.56 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $1.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 265.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $32.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.21 million to $34.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.05 million, with estimates ranging from $40.97 million to $92.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS.

EVFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,854,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,389. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

