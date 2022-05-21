Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.20. 3,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.