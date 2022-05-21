Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.20. 3,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

