Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.50 Average PT from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

TSE:EXE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,791. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$636.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.40.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$319.37 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About Extendicare (Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.