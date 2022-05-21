Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,210,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,463. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

