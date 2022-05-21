Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Andersons by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 254,148 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $2,682,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Andersons by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Andersons by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $727,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,950. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 622,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

