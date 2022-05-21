Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $8,495,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.