Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 168,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after buying an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $128.34. 2,110,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

