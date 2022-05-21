Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,733,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

