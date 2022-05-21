Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 5,518 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 372,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMUB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,233. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.