Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after buying an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 288,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,358. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62.

