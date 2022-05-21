Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 287 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. 913,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

