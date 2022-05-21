Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $99,170,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,378. Five Below has a 52-week low of $111.64 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

