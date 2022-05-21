FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target Cut to $2.00

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
FlexShopper stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.45.
About FlexShopper (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
