FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target Cut to $2.00

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

