Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.60-$4.60 EPS.

FL stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,236,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 119.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 171,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $3,146,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

