ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 392,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ForgeRock by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

