FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $21,920.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director James H. Kropp acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

