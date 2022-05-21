Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUPBY. Oddo Bhf lowered Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,496. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

