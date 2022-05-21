Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.27

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Function X has a market cap of $109.94 million and $427,569.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,481.22 or 1.00011798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

