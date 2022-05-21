Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.27

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Function X has a market cap of $109.94 million and $427,569.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,481.22 or 1.00011798 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037886 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001999 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00016289 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.
  • Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.