GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCAAU. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock remained flat at $$10.19 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

