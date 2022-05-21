GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Separately, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,518,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAGU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

