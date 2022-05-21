GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,578,000 after purchasing an additional 404,520 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Perrigo by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,458,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,547,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,407,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 178,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

