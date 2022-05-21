GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 61,700 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.06% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGPI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 597.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 3,883,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,595. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

