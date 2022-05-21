GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $797,000 Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.13% of Comtech Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 62,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 135,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $321.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

