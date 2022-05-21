GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 65,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bannix Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Bannix Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

