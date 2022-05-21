GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 65,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bannix Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Bannix Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.08.
Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating).
