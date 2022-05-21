Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.84. 1,205,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $509.55 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

