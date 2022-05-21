Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.6% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 31 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $29.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,178.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,123. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,115.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,535.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,710.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

