Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.78. 1,481,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,897. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.69 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

