Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $71,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

