Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $91,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,986. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

