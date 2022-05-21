Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

In other news, insider Bertil Lindmark purchased 14,604 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the third quarter worth $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the third quarter worth $547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.