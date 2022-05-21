Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $34,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,799 shares of company stock worth $2,531,790. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. The stock had a trading volume of 562,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

