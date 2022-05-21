Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.30 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson Group worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,837 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

