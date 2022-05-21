Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 13,333 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 56,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.04. 4,348,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

