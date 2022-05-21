Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,936 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

KO stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,126,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194,708. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

