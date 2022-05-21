Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,800 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. 312,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,089. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.56.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

