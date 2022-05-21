GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $14.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.72.

GAP stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

