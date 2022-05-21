Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

GATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of GATO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 840,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

