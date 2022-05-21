Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 268.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

GNRC stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.84. 1,062,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,518. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

