General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,718,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 320,602 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of General Motors worth $1,328,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $35.40. 24,408,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,414,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.