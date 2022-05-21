Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,319,227 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Activision Blizzard worth $1,028,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,237. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

