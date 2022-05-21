Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Billion Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,242,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

ITW stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,351. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.54.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

