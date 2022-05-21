Geode Capital Management LLC Has $999.91 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Autodesk worth $999,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 417,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.41. 2,246,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average is $239.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.41 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

