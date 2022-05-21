Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,079,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.48. 1,996,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.44 and a 200-day moving average of $375.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.