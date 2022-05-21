Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE:GTY opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.