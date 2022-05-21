GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.26. 1,241,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,329. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $407,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $10,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.