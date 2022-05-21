Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBNXF. Raymond James increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 3,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.