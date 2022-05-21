Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

DNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

NYSE DNA opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.