GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.44.

GTLB stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

