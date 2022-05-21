Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAND. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 833,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.21%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

