Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.